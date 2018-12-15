Ocasio-Cortez Goes After Lindsey Graham On Impeachment, Misses One Crucial Detail

Democratic Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a swipe at Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday, referring to a Fox News media appearance during which the South Carolina senator brought up his vote during Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings.

“No,” Graham told Fox News host Neil Cavuto when asked on Friday if he believes President Trump is lying about affairs. “He’s always under siege. He is saying this one minute and that the next. It’s what he does that matters. He is like every other person. Bill Clinton lied about having sexual relationships with that woman. I voted against that article of impeachment because I think most people, blindsided, would lie to protect their family. I’m the one Republican who voted against that article of impeachment because I think the average person in that circumstance would be compelled to lie.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Bemoans Number Of Males And ‘Very Few People Of Color’ In Dem Group Opposing Pelosi)

“Didn’t [Graham] impeach Bill Clinton over the same thing?” Ocasio-Cortez asked.

Didn’t he impeach Bill Clinton over the same thing? https://t.co/FOP9Q3iIDW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 14, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet linked to an article by The Daily Beast titled, “Lindsey Graham: I’m Fine With Trump ‘Lying About Sex.'”

The Daily Beast article did, however, make it clear that Graham did not vote to impeach Clinton merely for “lying about sex.”

When Graham noted that he was the only Republican who voted against “that article of impeachment,” he was referring to the House Judiciary Committee vote in the perjury charge related to the Paula Jones case. The then-congressman said at the time he was giving Clinton “the legal benefit of the doubt” because of confusion surrounding the definition of “sexual relations.” As he famously asked during that first impeachment hearing, “Is this Watergate or Peyton Place?”

No, Clinton was impeached after being accused of “lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice.” https://t.co/xQ1r66OFdB https://t.co/fRCM5ByMEH — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) December 14, 2018

