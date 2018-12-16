Adam Schiff Suggests Trump Might Be Compromised For Ties To Deutsche Bank

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff suggested that President Trump’s business with a multinational bank might reveal a “form of compromise” during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet The Press” Sunday morning.

Schiff accused Deutsche Bank of having a history of “laundering Russian money” and suggested that a probe of President Trump’s financial history with the bank could be near the top of Democrats’ agenda when they take over the House of Representatives in January. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Claims ‘Consequences Are Gonna Be Grave’ If Republicans Win The Midterm Elections)

THIS MORNING: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) discusses the president’s ties to Deutsche Bank, a bank he says has a history of “laundering Russian money.” #MTP pic.twitter.com/K8IdL2Z7Cs — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 16, 2018



“This apparently was the one bank that was willing to do business with the Trump organization,” Schiff told NBC’s Chuck Todd. “Is that a coincidence?”

“If this is a form of compromise, it needs to be exposed,” Schiff said.

Deutsche Bank has a history of controversial practices and was fined $70 million by the U.S. government earlier this year after it allegedly “made false reports” and attempted to manipulate global interest rates.

While Deutsche Bank has loaned the Trump organization money in the past, there appears to be no link between recent investigations into the bank and the president.

Schiff is currently the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, and is expected to take over as the chairman once Democrats take power at the beginning of 2019.

Trump and Schiff have constantly sparred with each other since Trump took office, with Schiff making constant TV appearances to question the president’s ties to Russia, and Trump recently hitting back by giving the powerful congressman a colorful nickname on Twitter.

