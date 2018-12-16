Wreaths Across America: ‘It Was Supposed To Be A One-Time Thing’

Your first name

WATCH:

Wreath Across America founders Morrill and Karen Worcester spoke with The Daily Caller about how the the tradition of laying wreaths on the graves of soldiers all started.

The tradition is still growing strong after 27 years.

Wreaths were placed on graves in locations in all 50 states, and at sea and abroad, according to the the event’s organizers. (RELATED: Trump Heads Out in the Cold Rain to Honor the Fallen in Surprise Visit at Arlington National Cemetery.)

