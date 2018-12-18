The Best Movie Of 2018 Is A WWII Thriller Everybody Should See. Here’s Why

“Overlord” is my choice for the best film of 2018.

The plot of the sci-fi thriller revolves around the D-Day invasion and a small group of American soldiers who stumble upon something extremely sinister.

Now, I’m sure plenty of you are going to want to moan about how I should have picked something artsier or a film that’ll do better at the award shows. That’s nonsense. I watch movies to be entertained. I don’t give a damn about awards, and none of them in 2018 were more entertaining than “Overlord.” (RELATED: Check Out The Final Trailer For The WWII Thriller ‘Overlord‘ [VIDEO])

I honestly had no idea what to expect from this J.J. Abrams’ film. Was it going to be about zombies? Was it going to be similar to “Call of Duty” and video games? How much of a traditional war film would we be getting?

Well, it turns out “Overlord” is just a good war movie with a bit of a sci-fi twist. In fact, the whole zombie angle is pretty small.

I was on the edge of my seat from the moment the movie started, and I couldn’t rest or relax until the credits rolled. My heart was bouncing all over the place with adrenaline. I had to know if the soldiers would destroy the Nazi’s plan for “1,000-year soldiers” or not. It was beyond wild.

That’s incredibly rare for me when I’m watching a movie. Yet, “Overlord” had no problem accomplishing the job.

Trust me, you need to see “Overlord” if you haven’t already. It’s my choice for the movie of 2018, and you’ll understand why once you watch the WWII thriller.

