Celebrate Paulina Gretzky’s Birthday With These Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW]

Today, December 19, is Paulina Gretzky’s birthday.

The model, Instagram personality and daughter of Wayne Gretzky turns 30 years old today and has risen to massive celebrity status after she began dating golf legend Dustin Johnson. (RELATED: The Reason Paulina Gretzky Was Celebrating After The US Open Is Hysterical)

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Gretzky is no stranger to the spotlight. As the daughter of NHL phenom Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Jones, Gretzky dabbled in modeling after she appeared on the cover of Flare magazine in 2013. She also scored a cameo role in the hit comedy “Grown Ups 2.”

But Gretzky is best known for her high profile, high drama relationship with Dustin Johnson. The two have been engaged since 2015, and they share two children together. Johnson has been accused of cheating in the past year, although the two have weathered the storm and stayed together.

It might have something to do with her Instagram. Check out some of her best photos below.