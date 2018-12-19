Over 15,000 People Have Raised Over $1 Million On GoFundMe For Trump’s Border Wall

A GoFundMe page started by a Purple Heart Recipient has raised over $1 million in an effort to fund President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Brian Kolfage, a triple amputee who served in Iraq, created the fundraising page on Sunday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser has received $1,003,544 from 16,333 donors.

One anonymous donor parted with $5,000, and over 30 people have donated $1,000 or more.

Kolfage wrote in the description of the page, “Like a majority of those American citizens who voted to elect President Donald J. Trump, we voted for him to Make America Great Again. President Trump’s main campaign promise was to BUILD THE WALL. And as he’s followed through on just about every promise so far, this wall project needs to be completed still.”

“Democrats are going to stall this project by every means possible and play political games to ensure President Trump doesn’t get his victor. They’d rather see President Trump fail than see America succeed,” it continued. “However, if we can fund a large portion of this wall, it will jumpstart things and will be less money Trump has to secure from our politicians.”

This fundraiser comes as President Donald Trump’s chances of building a wall seemingly shrink with each passing day.

Last week, the president welcomed the possibility of a government shutdown over the wall in a televised meeting between himself, Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. (RELATED: Shutdown Looms As Trump, Democrats Dig Into Border-Wall Funding)

Earlier this week, however, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders acknowledged that the White House was exploring other options into how they could fund the wall. Trump even took to Twitter to reaffirm his stance on the wall claiming that they’d get it built “one way or the other.”

The president is fighting to get funding before Democrats take control of the House early next year.

