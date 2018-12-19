Watch LeBron James Give His Son Priceless Basketball Advice In This Awesome Video

LeBron James gave his son some priceless basketball advice, and since it was caught on camera, we can all share it now, too.

LeBron was giving instruction to his 11-year-old son, Bryce, during a youth basketball game. In the minute-long clip, LeBron gives his son three basic pointers on his game. Mostly, he guided him on rebounds and passing, as well as high-pressure plays to win games. (RELATED: LeBron James Admits His Age Plays A Factor In His Game — ‘It’s Probably All Over Social Media)

“So, like, if you’re missing shots or making shots, don’t worry about it, kid. You played a hell of a game,” he can be heard saying. “Good job. I’m proud of you. I’m proud of you, man. All right, go with your team. Bye.”

WATCH:

LeBron will always be there to give his kid pointers, but he seems pretty confident that Bryce is fine on his own. He previously mentioned that his son is “the best shooter” in his household.

We’ll have to fact check that in a few years.

