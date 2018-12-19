Trump Has ‘Egg On His Face’ After Failing To Build The Wall, Says NYT Columnist

New York Times columnist Frank Bruni said President Donald Trump has “egg on his face” after failing to obtain funding for his southern border wall on CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday.

“I’m not sure how they’re going to pay for it,” Bruni said. “The big picture here is Donald Trump has enormous egg on his face. If we remember one thing from his campaign in history, we will remember, ‘Build the wall. Build the wall. Mexico will pay for it.’ Right?”

Bruni said Trump had two years to use his deal-making prowess to strike a bargain with congressional leaders, but failed to find any middle ground. (RELATED: Is Trump Blowing His Last Chance To Get The Wall?)

WATCH:

“Here he is, two years into his presidency. That wall isn’t being built despite all of those lies that he told in the Oval Office with Chuck and Nancy. And come February, come late January when Democrats have control — this wall’s not going to get built,” he said. “It’s just not going to get built.”

Bruni said Trump is in retreat from one of his biggest campaign promises that helped him with the 2016 election and has surrendered the issue.

“This was his fundamental foundational campaign promise and he has kept having to back away, back away and surrender,” he said.

“We go from the iron curtain to the steel Venetian blinds?”

