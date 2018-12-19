Oakland Raiders Send Shockwaves Through The NFL By Signing This Quarterback

The Oakland Raiders signed quarterback Nathan Peterman Wednesday.

The Raiders inked the former Buffalo Bills starter to a practice squad contract, which will likely be to have him for the entire off-season in their workout program. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

He was cut a few weeks back by the Bills after a disastrous tenure.

The #Raiders have signed QB Nathan Peterman to the practice squad, source said, not the 53-man roster. Jon Gruden has said in the past he loves him and now he gets him (updating an earlier tweet). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2018

QB Nathan Peterman has signed with the Oakland Raiders, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/rgkcjF9xhi — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) December 19, 2018

I started this day by writing about Peterman working out for Tampa Bay, and now here we are with him on an entirely different team.

As I’ve often stated, it’s best to learn to expect the unexpected when it comes to the NFL. That’s why the league is so damn interesting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Peterman (@natepeterman) on Aug 11, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

I’m honestly so glad that Peterman landed with Jon Gruden. It’s a match made in heaven. One of them is the most entertaining coaches in the league, and the other is a quarterback who literally threw himself right out of a job in Buffalo.

Let’s all pray he gets at least one more shot on the field before he hangs it up for good. The NFL is simply better when Nathan Peterman is slinging footballs.

