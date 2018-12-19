Oakland Raiders Send Shockwaves Through The NFL By Signing This Quarterback

David Hookstead | Reporter

The Oakland Raiders signed quarterback Nathan Peterman Wednesday.

The Raiders inked the former Buffalo Bills starter to a practice squad contract, which will likely be to have him for the entire off-season in their workout program. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

He was cut a few weeks back by the Bills after a disastrous tenure.

I started this day by writing about Peterman working out for Tampa Bay, and now here we are with him on an entirely different team.

As I’ve often stated, it’s best to learn to expect the unexpected when it comes to the NFL. That’s why the league is so damn interesting.

 

I’m honestly so glad that Peterman landed with Jon Gruden. It’s a match made in heaven. One of them is the most entertaining coaches in the league, and the other is a quarterback who literally threw himself right out of a job in Buffalo.

Let’s all pray he gets at least one more shot on the field before he hangs it up for good. The NFL is simply better when Nathan Peterman is slinging footballs.

