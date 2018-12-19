This Deal Is Proof That 2018 Was The Year Of The Air Fryer

Every year, one kitchen appliance (or type of appliance) seems to dominate consumer behavior. Last year, it was the Instant Pot. I am officially declaring this to be the year of the air fryer. If you haven’t gotten one yet, it is time to invest in the healthier alternative to a traditional deep fryer. Your body will thank you for foregoing oil and therefore not consuming all the fats that come with it. With an air fryer, you can still fry all your favorites – French fries, onion rings, steak, chicken and more – without the added guilt and extra calories. Today only, three air fryer are on sale for as much as $50:

Modernhome Digital Air Fryers (7Qt Digital with Auto-Stirring Arm, 7 Presets, Baking Pan, and Recipe Book) on sale for $118.99

Modernhome Digital Air Fryers (5.8Qt Family-Size Digital with Baking Pan, Two-Tier Stainless Steel Rack, Skewers, and Recipe Book) on sale for $93.09

Modernhome Digital Air Fryers (1.7Qt Compact Digital with 8 Presets and Color Recipe Book) on sale for $58.09

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.