‘Daily Show’ Tells Trump If He Wants To Put Kids In Cages He Should Start With His Own Children

A Comedy Central comedian said if President Donald Trump wants to put kids in cages, he should start by locking up his own children.

“Daily Show” correspondents Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng were analyzing events that enraged them from 2018 Wednesday and opened with a jab at Trump’s family. (RELATED: Peter Fonda Asks For Sec. Nielsen To Be Caged And Publicly Raped For Enforcing Immigration Law)

“Let’s look at what pissed us off this 2018, starting with the Trump administration and its policy of family separation,” Wood Jr. said. “This administration had the nerve to not only lock kids in cages but to lie about it every step of the way. Hey Trump, I got a message for you — you want to lock kids in cages? How about you start with your own? How about that, Trump?!”

WATCH:

This isn’t the first time a public figure has referenced the imprisonment of Trump’s children. Actor Peter Fonda tweeted on June 20 first son Barron Trump should be “ripped away from his mother’s arms” and put “in a cage with pedophiles,” before calling the president a “giant asshole.”

Fonda later apologized after the Secret Service got involved. His manager Alan Somers sent The Daily Caller a statement about his remarks. Fonda blamed his outburst on the images arising from the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border.

The June statement reads:

I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television. Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused.

