Huckabee: GOP Has ‘Blown It’ On The Wall

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says the Republican leadership has apparently forgotten why Americans elected President Donald Trump.

Speaking to “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, Huckabee expressed his disenchantment. “I’m deeply troubled by what’s going on; I feel like the Republicans have caved in again.”

The former Republican presidential candidate said border security is not something that the GOP should be afraid of trumpeting loudly because “Americans overall, except the most liberal Democrats, believe we ought to secure the border,” adding that he’s “a little disappointed. I think the president should dig in his heels.” (RELATED: WaPo Editorial Board Says It’s Time For Historic Deal On The Wall, Dreamers)

Some supporters of the wall, worried that the campaign promise is a fading dream, have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money independently of the government. Trump is continuing to say that Mexico will pay for the wall.

Huckabee told Fox that Trump should veto the spending bill that will keep all government services in operation at the expense of funding the wall. He blames House Speaker Rep. Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “They tend to think they’re on the right side of this by surrendering,” adding that the Republican majority in the House will disappear in the new year. (RELATED: Ann Coulter Lays Into Trump Over Lack Of Border Wall)

“This was our chance and we’ve blown it,” he added.

The former governor reminded viewers that even if the federal government shuts down this week, most essential services — “the things that really matter to Americans” — are fully funded.

Huckabee’s advice to Trump: “Look in the mirror” because he “made a promise to secure the border.”

