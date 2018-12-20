Fundraiser To Build Trump’s Border Wall Exceeds $10 Million

The GoFundMe page dedicated to funding the wall that President Donald Trump wants to build along the southern border has now eclipsed $10 million as of late Thursday night.

Brian Kolfage, a triple amputee who served in Iraq, created the fundraising page on Sunday. The page reached the $1 million mark Wednesday night and surpassed $5 million on Thursday early afternoon. Only hours after that, the donations continued pouring in and has now reached the $10 million mark.

Having reached the $10 million mark, the fundraiser has now raised 1 percent of its $1 billion goal.

As of Friday night, over 150,000 people have donated to the page. One anonymous person contributed $50,000 to the cause. That person is one of six who donated at least $10,000.

The GoFundMe page description reads, “Like a majority of those American citizens who voted to elect President Donald J Trump, we voted for him to Make America Great Again. President Trump’s main campaign promise was to BUILD THE WALL. And as he’s followed through on just about every promise so far, this wall project needs to be completed still.”

With a government shutdown looming over funding for the wall, the House passed a stopgap government funding measure Thursday night. Trump’s $5 billion was included in the bill. The Senate is expected to vote on it on Friday, according to The Hill.

Follow Mike on Twitter