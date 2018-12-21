Lady Gaga’s New Look Is Causing Quite A Stir

Lady Gaga sported a new look in an Instagram post shared by her fiancé, Hollywood agent Christian Carino Thursday, and it’s got everyone talking.

In the picture, the 32-year-old actress/singer looked just as striking as ever, rocking light purple hair that fades to blonde as she posed for the shot while sitting by a pretty water fountain. It was quite a different look compared to the platinum blonde hair she’s been rocking for a while now.

She didn’t explain much about where the photo was taken and captioned it only, “Fountain of kindness.” (RELATED: Artist Goes After Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus With ‘We All Knew’ Posters Ahead Of Grammys)

In October, the “Poker Face” hit-maker made headlines when she finally confirmed rumors that, after months of speculation, she and Carino were indeed engaged.

It happened while accepting an award at Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles. Gaga thanked her “fiancé, Christian.”

The comments came following months of photos showing her rocking a huge diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger. However, there had been not one word about it from the singer.

The new look also comes on the heels of the launch off her Las Vegas residency, an ongoing show for the next two years at the MGM Park Theater on December 28.

“The rumors are true I will have my own residency in Las Vegas at MGM’s Park Theater,” the singer shared on Instagram. “I am SO HAPPY and excited beyond belief to make my own brand new show here with my new Vegas family.”

“I was made for this town, and I can’t wait to light up the Park Theater like never before,” she added. “And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing fans, little monsters and team. We love you so much. Meet me in Las Vegas!! This is just the beginning of a new era!”