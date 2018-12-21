Should ‘Santa Baby’ Be Banned From The Radio?

Your first name

The classic Christmas song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” was recently banned from a Cleveland radio station, another mark the socially conscious #MeToo era has left on culture.

“Santa Baby,” however, is about a woman using charming, seductive tactics to obtain expensive gifts from Santa Claus.

Just before Christmas, folks in Washington, D.C., weighed in on keeping “Santa Baby,” or banning it into obscurity.

“It’s a fun song. I don’t think that it’s necessarily meant to be a commentary on society in general, but you could go both ways with it,” a woman answered. (RELATED: Bar-Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Another man interviewed didn’t think it should be banned, and even mentioned Nicki Minaj and Robin Thicke as more offensive artists.

“Remember the song ‘Good Girl?'” he said. “That was stupid.”

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.