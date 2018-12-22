Major College Football Team Sets Embarrassing Record. The Fans Should Be Appalled

The USF Bulls set an incredibly embarrassing record for FBS football teams.

Fans of the Bulls started the season off with lots of hope after going 7-0, but things went extremely poorly after that. USF finished the season on a six-game losing streak. They’re the first team in the history of FBS football to start a season 7-0 then lose six in a row, according to ESPN’s Chris Fallica.

USF looking very much like a team that could become the first to finish 7-6 after starting 7-0. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) December 21, 2018

Well, it really doesn’t get much worse than that, folks. It’s only made more embarrassing by the fact Charlie Strong’s team lost games to Tulane, Temple and Marshall before the horrifically disappointing season came to an end. (RELATED: The College F ootball Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

I mean, how much worse could it get? It’s one thing to suck all year when it comes to college football. That way the fans never really have legit expectations. It’s hard to be disappointed if you don’t actually expect success. Trust me. I am a Detroit Lions fan.

However, starting the season 7-0, and then losing your last six is the equivalent of having your heart ripped out and stomped all over. Nothing is worse than having sky high hopes and then come crashing back down to reality.

Charlie Strong needs to figure it out or he’s going to be looking for a new job sooner than later.

