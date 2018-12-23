Urban Meyer Will Have A New Powerful Job After Retiring From Coaching At Ohio State

Urban Meyer will still have a lot of power after he’s done coaching football at Ohio State.

According the Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith, Meyer will become an assistant athletic director at OSU once he’s done coaching at the Rose Bowl.

.@OSUCoachMeyer will become an assistant athletic director at Ohio State after he retires as coach, AD Gene Smith confirms. Smith declined to provide any more details. — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) December 23, 2018

This whole situation is just starting to get more and more bizarre as time goes by. So, we’re supposed to believe that Meyer is no longer able to keep coaching for a litany of different reasons, but he somehow will have the time and manageable stress levels to teach a class and be an assistant AD. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

Again, that doesn’t appear to add up. Being involved with an athletic department at any level is extremely time intensive. If he’s capable of being an assistant athletic director, then how the hell isn’t he capable of continuing to coach?

As I’ve said before, I really think there’s a very high chance Meyer coaches again. I simply don’t see this as the end of the road.

He’s far too competitive and far too great of a coach to hang it up at the ripe age of 54. It doesn’t make sense at all.

I’ll be absolutely shocked if this is the end of the road for one of the greatest coaches we’ve ever seen in the sport. I’ll be beyond stunned.

