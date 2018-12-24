New York Jets Expected To Make A Massive Offer To Jim Harbaugh. Should He Take It?

The New York Jets are expected to take a serious run at Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh.

ProFootballTalk reported the following Sunday night:

Per a league source, the Jets are the team that is planning to make a run at Harbaugh after the season ends. The thinking is that the Jets plan to make Harbaugh a financial offer he can't refuse, well in excess of the $7 million he earns at Ann Arbor.

It would be an amazing hire if the Jets are able to convince Harbaugh to bounce from Ann Arbor. New York has a young quarterback in Sam Darnold, and the current Wolverines coach is known to be a bit of a QB whisperer. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Darnold (@samdarnold) on Dec 9, 2018 at 5:00pm PST

If the Jets come in with an offer around $10 million, I could absolutely see Harbaugh taking it. I know he’s claimed that he’s not going anywhere, but an eight-figure paycheck could change a lot of minds.

The one thing that might make Harbaugh consider remaining with Michigan is the fact he hasn’t had the success yet that many expected. This past season was the best year he ever had, and the Wolverines still got blown out by OSU and didn’t make the B1G title game.

Fans of the Wolverines honestly believed they’d win a title sooner than later with him. Clearly, that hasn’t even come close to happening.

If I were Harbaugh, I would go to the Jets in a heartbeat if they came in with an eight-figure offer and a year deal guaranteed for five or six years. He still hasn’t won a Super Bowl, and he’d now have another shot. Money talks, the NFL power talks and it might be enough to get him on the plane from Ann Arbor to New York. Things might be about to get wild very soon.

