8-Year-Old Guatemalan Boy Dies In Customs Border Patrol Custody

An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died while in U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody early Christmas morning, the federal agency announced later on Tuesday.

Once agents noticed the child showing symptoms of illness Monday, “the father and his son were promptly transferred to the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center,” according to a CBP statement. “The child was initially diagnosed by hospital staff with a common cold, and when evaluated for release, hospital staff found a fever.”

The boy was released after further observation with prescriptions for Amoxicillin and Ibuprofen.

Later that day, the child was forced to go back to the hospital when he “exhibited nausea and vomiting.”

The child passed away after midnight on Tuesday. The cause of death remains unknown. (RELATED: Washington Post, Time Headlines Imply Border Patrol Caused Death Of 7-Year-Old Migrant Girl)

Earlier this month, Jakelin Caal, 7, another Guatemalan child, died in CBP custody. She and her father crossed the border illegally. Based on where they were and the number of people they were with, border security was required to transport them in two rounds. During the second round, Jakelin fell ill. She ended up dying later that day.

