Podcast: Government Shutdown Continues Into Christmas And Kevin Spacey Is Strange

On the Christmas Day edition of The Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we recount the latest from the government shutdown and Kevin Spacey’s incredibly odd video released Monday that was filled with double entendres at an inopportune moment.

And with it being Christmas, what would a show be without a rundown of some of the best and worst Christmas songs? We’ve got it all.

Listen to the show:

Society survived Day 3 of the sort-of government shutdown. No one has noticed because the first two days were the weekend, the third was a holiday, is today is, as well. Yet it didn’t have to come to this.

Republicans either made a huge mistake by waiting until after the midterm elections when they had a good chance of picking off a few Senate Democrats in red states. Now that many of them have won reelection, they’re free to return to being reliable liberal votes. We explain it all.

President Trump and first lady Melania took phone call yesterday at the White House from kids asking about Santa. The president asked a seven-year-old if he still believes in Santa, “because at seven, it’s marginal, right?” It was a funny moment.

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey released a very weird video yesterday in which he was playing his character from House of Cards, Frank Underwood. The problem for Spacey, who is expected to be charged with sexual assault of a teenager, is that the video includes a lot of unfortunate double entendres that anyone who listens to their lawyers would not have released. Either that or he has bad lawyers.

And it’s Christmas, so we name some of the best (and worst) Christmas songs to end the show.

