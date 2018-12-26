Remember Tennessee Football Coach Butch Jones? The Rumor Mill Is Spinning About His Future

It turns out that Butch Jones hasn’t officially been hired by Maryland just yet.

There had been reports that Jones, who currently works for Alabama, was going to follow fellow Tide coach Mike Locksley to College Park.

Well, Locksley, who will take over the Terrapins program after Alabama’s postseason run is over, clarified Wednesday that nothing was official at this point in time. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

He told the media the following, according to Saturday Down South:

I haven’t signed Butch up to a contract just yet … Having guys like Butch, if he were to come on board, or any of these guys that have had head coaching experience, I think when you’re bouncing around thoughts, bouncing around ideas, that it’s good to have somebody that’s had the opportunity to be in that position and to help you maybe make the right choices.

Without reading into the comments too much, it does certainly sound like Locksley wants the former Tennessee head coach on his staff once he can make it official.

As to why he’d want him, I have absolutely no idea. He was a disaster with the Volunteers before being fired and making his way over to Alabama with Nick Saban.

He wasn’t exactly the pinnacle of success by any metric at all. Generally speaking, you want to hire winners in football. Jones hasn’t been one at all.

Maybe, Locksley just wants to be surrounded by people he’s familiar with. I have no idea, but I do know that Butch Jones isn’t what comes to mind when I think about winning.

