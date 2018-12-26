ESPN Is Releasing A Documentary On Michael Jordan And The Bulls. The Trailer Is Pure Electricity

ESPN’s upcoming documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls looks like it’s going to be pure gold.

According to ESPN, the plot of the 10-part series, titled “The Last Dance,” will follow “Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history, will debut on ESPN in 2020.”

As a guy who loves sports, I can say beyond a shadow of a doubt that the trailer for this documentary is one of the coolest previews that I’ve seen in an extremely long time.

Give it a watch below, and try your hardest not to get chills.

Cannot. Wait. “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series will chronicle Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history, will debut on ESPN in 2020. pic.twitter.com/B72ljh5GbE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2018

I am obsessed with ESPN documentaries, and it’s because they’re all so damn good. “Ghosts of Ole Miss” is an all-time great film, and it’s just another example of how great the sports network is when it comes to pumping out great content in the movie game. (RELATED: Michael Jordan Is Donating A Ton Of Money To Hurricane Florence Victims)

I’m always excited when I learn about a new one, and “The Last Dance” looks like it’s going to be up there with the best ever released.

Michael Jordan is one of the top two or three basketball players to ever live. He ushered in a new era of the game and made the Chicago Bulls an international brand.

Of course, the whole situation was always engulfed in scandal, arguments between teammates and so much more. Let’s not forget that Jordan and Steve Kerr allegedly got into a massive brawl during a practice once. Despite how much the Bulls won, there were always problems.

I can’t wait to see how ESPN chronicles it all. It sucks we have to wait until 2020, but I have no doubt this Jordan saga is going to be damn good.