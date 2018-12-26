Thursday Represents The Final Bullet To The Body Of Wisconsin’s Awful Football Season

It’s time for Wisconsin to play in a pathetic bowl game, and I’m just glad this disaster of year is finally coming to an end.

The Badgers will take the field against Miami Thursday afternoon to play in the Pinstripe Bowl. Yes, it’s just as embarrassing, pathetic and sad as you’d expect.

There is nothing about this year that I find joyful, fun or memorable. A year that started with so much promise and national championship expectations will end tonight. The final bullet necessary to kill this season will be fired once the clock hits zero against Miami.

Literally, everything that could have gone wrong this year did. We lost to BYU, our quarterback Alex Hornibrook suffered multiple head injuries, Jack Coan couldn’t do much in relief action, we dropped multiple games we should and the wheels completely came off. It couldn’t have gotten any worse. (RELATED: The College Fo otball Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

Hell, we even got our asses kicked by Minnesota? How was that even possible?

This football season has been like a bad relationship that just doesn’t seem to end and somehow always manages to get worse. Jumping off of a bridge would be more enjoyable.

I don’t know what the answers are to make sure this disaster of year doesn’t happen again. I don’t have a clue. All I know is that I just want the 2018 season to end and I never want it spoken about again.

Honestly, I couldn’t even care less if we lose today. Couldn’t care less. I just want it to be over. In the words of one great American philosopher, “You’re done.”

P.S.: You all accusing me of being a bad fan can save it. I care so much that I expect excellence 24/7. Anything less than a championship is a disappointment to me. That’s the caliber of lineage I come from. Either win or get the hell out. Shame on all of you who are okay with anything less. You’re the reason losers exist in this world and people believe being mediocre is acceptable.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter