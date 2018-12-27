Carolina Panthers Will Pull Off Major QB Move For The First Time In The NFL In Five Years

The Carolina Panthers are set to start an undrafted rookie free agent without a combine invite for the first time in the NFL since 2013.

According to Ian Rapoport, Kyle Allen will be the first undrafted rookie free agent to start under center in an NFL game without a combine invite since Matt McGloin did in 2013 for the Oakland Raiders.

Prior to this week’s #Panthers starting QB Kyle Allen, the last rookie UDFA who didn’t attend the Combine that started an NFL game was #Raiders QB Matt McGloin in 2013, per @NFLResearch. He beat the #Texans, then lost 5 in a row — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2018

There was so much hype surrounding Kyle Allen when he left high school, and it all kind of faded away quickly when he left Texas A&M, went to Houston and then left early to go to the NFL. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

Obviously, he wasn’t drafted, but was signed by Carolina soon after the draft concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Allen (@kyleallen_10) on Dec 6, 2018 at 12:06pm PST

Look, I hope Allen plays well against the Saints. I’m not sure why anybody would cheer against somebody trying to beat the odds, but I’m just not holding my breath.

There’s a reason quarterbacks go undrafted. There’s not a single position in sports that gets more scrutiny, and not a single team saw what they liked from the young man enough to draft him.

Generally speaking, that’s not a great sign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Allen (@kyleallen_10) on Aug 21, 2018 at 4:12pm PDT

Yet, there’s a reason we play the game. We play the game because anything can happen. Maybe, he’ll go out there slinging the rock all over the place and put up a ton of points.

I’d love to see it. I’m just not going to be on it. Go out there and prove me wrong, Kyle. Nothing would make me happier Sunday to know that I called this one incorrectly.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter