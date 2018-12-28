Ocasio-Cortez Accuses White House Of ‘Starving Out’ Puerto Rico

Democratic New York Rep-Elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez amplified her criticism of President Trump’s handling of Puerto Rico’s recovery in a late-night tweet on Friday.

“The White House is starving out the island of Puerto Rico by denying the disaster recovery funds it needs,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “First went the schools. Now, women are going missing across the island. If we let this to happen to some Americans, what prevents it from happening to others? To all of us?”

The young Democratic Socialist echoed previous Democratic criticisms of the White House’s handling of Hurricane Maria, which ravished the American territory. (RELATED: Critics Blame Trump For The Hurricane Maria Death Toll And Response But The Facts Tell A Different Story)

Both Trump and FEMA have defended the administration’s handling of the catastrophe, claiming that the federal government was quick in their response and that the supposed ineptitude and corruption of the Puerto Rican government is largely to blame for further tragedies. Nearly a year after the hurricane struck, a number of trailers full of unused, rotting donations were found in Puerto Rico.

