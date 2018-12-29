WATCH: Alabama Running Back Destroys Oklahoma Defender

Tulsa, Oklahoma native Josh Jacobs enacted some revenge on his hometown team on Thursday night.

The star Alabama running back may have had the best run of the year in college football to put the Crimson Tide up 28-0 over Oklahoma early in the second quarter of the college football playoff semifinal. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Is Finally Here. It’s Time To Start Crushing Beers)



I jumped out of my chair when I watched this play happen. Nothing exemplifies big boy, SEC football quite like a hapless Sooner defender getting trucked by the Crimson Tide’s third-string running back.

The rest of the country should take notice. I bet Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma coaching staff wishes they would have taken more notice of Jacob’s talent on the recruiting trail.



Jacobs is clearly playing with an edge in this one.

