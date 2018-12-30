UFC Star Brutalizes Her Opponent In Impressive Fashion. The Video Is Mind-Blowing

UFC star Amanda Nunes proved Saturday night that she is not a woman you want to mess with.

Nunes got into the octagon against Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 and absolutely destroyed her. In fact, the fight never even got close to getting out of the first round.

Cyborg, who was favored in Vegas, got pummeled and took multiple direct shots before hitting the deck.

I hate to sound mean, but saying Cris Cyborg got her ass kicked would be the understatement of the year. She was frankly lucky to be able to walk out of the octagon after what Nunes did to her. Watch the insane video below.

Here’s the FULL FIGHT for Nunes-Cyborg. Yeah, it was that short. Absolute domination from the jump. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/j0GCh4VKTH — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) December 30, 2018

It really doesn’t get much more lopsided than that, and it’s even wilder because Cyborg was actually favored to win. Clearly the oddsmakers got this one very wrong.

It’s also worth mentioning that Nunes has obliterated every single top woman in the UFC. She beat Ronda Rousey, crushed Holly Holm and now took out Cyborg. She has every right in the world right now to call herself the greatest female fighter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Amanda Nunes (@amanda_leoa) on Dec 29, 2018 at 11:40pm PST

Best of luck to whomever decides to step into the octagon against her next. Trust me, they’re going to need all the help they can get.