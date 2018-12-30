Facebook Apologizes For Banning Franklin Graham

Facebook has apologized to evangelist Franklin Graham for banning him from the platform for 24 hours earlier this month, according to a report from The Charlotte Observer.

The ban reportedly stemmed from a 2016 post in support of North Carolina’s House Bill Two, which mandated that people use the restroom of their biological gender. The post that reportedly got him banned was focused on Bruce Springsteen’s boycott of their home state in protest of the law. (RELATED: North Carolina Fails To Repeal Transgender Bathroom Law Again)

Graham accepted the social media giant’s apology.

I thank @Facebook for their apology and I accept it. All truth is in the Lord Jesus Christ, who is “the Way, the Truth, and the Life.” I would encourage all Christians—as well as Facebook—to stand on God’s Word and His truth. pic.twitter.com/rgEsOZna3C — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 30, 2018

“I thank Facebook for their apology and I accept it,” Graham said. “All truth is in the Lord Jesus Christ, who is ‘the Way, the Truth, and the Life.’ I would encourage all Christians-as well as Facebook-to stand on God’s Word and His Truth.”

