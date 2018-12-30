Putin Says Russia Is ‘Open To Dialogue’ With US In Holiday Message To Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is “open to dialogue” with the U.S. in a holiday message to President Donald Trump on Sunday.

The Kremlin released multiple holiday greetings from Putin to world leaders and governments Sunday, reported CNN.

Putin’s full message to Trump stated:

In a congratulatory message to President of the United States of America Donald Trump on the occasion of the Christmas and New Year holidays, Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russian-American relations are an essential factor in ensuring strategic stability and international security, and confirmed that Russia is open to dialogue with the United States on the widest possible agenda.

Trump and Putin had their first and only summit in Helsinki, Finland, on July 15. The two had the chance to meet in late November during the G20 summit in Argentina, but Trump canceled after Russia fired upon Ukrainian vessels Nov. 25. (RELATED: Great Americans We Lost In 2018)

Putin discussed meeting with Trump as recently as Dec. 20.

“I don’t know whether a meeting will happen,” Putin said during a press conference, according to CNN. “On multiple occasions I’ve said I am willing to meet, we have a number of issues to discuss, including our bilateral agenda.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying the chances of the two leaders meeting in 2019 would depend on the U.S.

“The issue should be addressed to Washington. Both our president and his representatives have said that we are ready for the talks when Washington is ready for it,” Russian news agency TASS quoted Lavrov, according to Reuters.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign continues since its beginning in May 2017. Mueller started writing his final report, according to some outlets.

