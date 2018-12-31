Kanye West Rings In The New Year Saying He’s ‘Drug Free’ And ‘Stronger Than Ever’

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kanye West reflected on the “beautiful” year that was 2018 as he thanked fans for all their support and declared that he’s “drug-free” as he heads into 2019.

“2018 was so beautiful. I got to be myself and nobody had to ‘let me,'” the 41-year-old rapper wrote in a series of tweets Monday. (RELATED: Kanye West Defends His Support Of President Trump On Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Kanye West on stage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

“I’m drug-free and my spirit is connected. No weapon formed against us shall prosper,” he added.

West continued, “We are stronger than ever. We feel soooo much love. So much good energy. So much good will.”

At one point, he even thanked the haters, calling them “fans too.”

The “Gold Digger” hitmaker has been in the headlines all year long with his wife Kim Kardashian — from his declaration as a fan of President Donald Trump to rocking his “Make America Great Again” hat in the Oval Office to his slavery-is-a-choice comment to sharing his struggles with bipolar disorder during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“So, I think it’s important for us to have … open conversations about mental health. Especially with me being black — because we never had therapists in the black community. We never approached taking medication,” West shared.

“There are some cases of bipolar where people go low, I’m one that goes high. Like Michelle Obama said, ‘Go high,'” he added. “[I don’t have extreme periods of depression] because I just say it. I’ll say it on real TV. Like, ‘Oh, I thought about killing myself.’ And then the thought is gone.”

West continued, “[People] need to be able to express themselves without fear of judgment. What I love telling people is, like… I don’t know anyone who f*cked up as much as I have, but is still as successful.”

