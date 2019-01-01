The New Year’s Eve Television Ratings Are In. The Numbers Aren’t Pretty

The television ratings on New Year’s Eve dipped to close out 2018 compared to last year.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following on Tuesday:

The New Year’s Eve countdown shows on ABC, Fox and NBC all suffered year-to-year declines Monday night. As usual, ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve led the way. The primetime portion of ABC’s telecast averaged a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.92 million viewers from 8 to 10 p.m. and a 3.5 and 11.47 million from 10 to 11 p.m. For all of primetime, the network is down 30 percent versus New Year’s Eve in 2017 (2.6 versus 3.7) and 25 percent in viewers (9.1 million versus 11.21 million). The 2017 Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hit a multiyear high, as bitterly cold weather in much of the country kept more people inside and watching TV.

I don’t understand why anybody would want to watch the garbage New Year’s Eve broadcasts. It makes no sense at all to me. They’re not funny, they’re not entertaining and shouldn’t we all have better stuff to do?

The numbers dipped and I’m still shocked that many people tuned in. You couldn’t pay me money to sit around and watch that kind of junk. Aren’t we supposed to be drinking cold beers and spending time with our friends to close out a banner year instead of watching television? At the very least, shouldn’t you be trying to find a woman? I thought that’s what America is all about. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s not about watching the ball drop on ABC. Besides, there’s only so much television time we all have in ourselves, and most people try to save that for today when there’s college football on.

After all, last time I checked, this country loves college football more than we love watching washed-up celebrities rant and rave about the past year to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

In an optimal world, the ratings next year will be zero. That’s the world I dream about living in.