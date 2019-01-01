Watch ‘Riverdale’ Preview For New Episode ‘No Exit’

The hit CW show “Riverdale” returns January 16, and we have a look at the new episode “No Exit.”

For those you following along, you know that chaos has descended down upon the town of Riverdale and all the famous Archie Comics characters.

In fact, it might be better put by me simply stating that all hell has broken loose. We also now know that Kelly Ripa is joining the cast — and she does make a brief appearance in the latest preview.

Give it a watch below.

I know watching "Riverdale" isn't exactly on brand for me these days, but you should give it a chance before smacking it down.

It's all about murders, suspension, treachery, alliances, backstabbing and mystery. Oh yeah, did I mention the cast is loaded with smoke shows like Lili Reinhart? Well, it is.

Trust me, you won’t be disappointed if you enjoy shows that keep you guessing and thinking the whole time. Yes, there’s some cheesy stuff that I could live without, but it’s solid overall.

Give it a watch and then let us know what you think!

