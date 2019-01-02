Pelosi’s Daughter Says Her Mom Will ‘Cut Your Head Off And You Won’t Even Know You’re Bleeding’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s daughter shared how she feels about her mother likely becoming Speaker of the House for the second time Wednesday with some gruesome words.

Alexandra Pelosi was responding to a question about how her mother approaches meetings with President Donald Trump and how she feels about her mother’s potential new title as Speaker.

“She’ll cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” Pelosi said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“No one ever won betting against Nancy Pelosi. She’s persevered,” she said. “You gotta give her credit. No matter what you think about her, you have to give her credit because, think about it, think about all of those presidents she’s endured. The Bush, the Bush, the Clinton — she’s been through it all.”

Pelosi, who has vehemently opposed the border wall, calling it “immoral, ineffective and expensive,” and her Democratic colleagues reportedly put together legislation that would reopen the government and allocate $1.3 billion to border security, however, none of that would be allowed to go to a border wall. The legislation is set to be introduced Thursday. (RELATED: House Dems Release Plan To End Shutdown — No Wall Included)

Pelosi is likely to take over as Speaker of the House on Thursday, when Democrats regain control.

