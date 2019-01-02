Relationship Coach Says ‘Modern Day Feminism Is Killing Romance’ [VIDEO]

WATCH:

Americans are more single than ever before. The question is — why?

DeAnna Lorraine, a relationship coach and author of the book titled ‘Make Love Great Again’ blames modern-day feminism for the large number of single people in the United States.

During an interview with The Daily Caller, she also criticized dating apps, which she says are making singles easily “disposable and replaceable,” as some of those who use the apps begin to experience “the-grass-is-greener” syndrome. (RELATED: Triple-Amputee Veteran Brian Kolfage Delivers an Inspirational Message for 2019.)

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

