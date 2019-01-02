PETA Wants Live Animals Banned From Football After Sugar Bowl Mascot Mishap

PETA is asking for live animals to be banned from the football field after things got a little crazy between mascots at Tuesday’s Sugar Bowl game between the Universities of Texas and Georgia.

The animal-rights organization sent a stern letter to both schools on Wednesday after Texas’ bull mascot, Bevo, nearly attacked Georgia’s bulldog mascot, Uga, during a planned pre-game photo op on the sidelines. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Was Pure Electricity At The Sugar Bowl Between Texas And Georgia)

So … @peta is calling for Bevo and Uga to retire after the Texas and Georgia mascots got into a little dust up before the Sugar Bowl. Seriously, this is a real life press release. pic.twitter.com/dpK2Ogbg4n — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 3, 2019



“It’s indefensible to subject animals to the stress of being packed up, carted from state to state, and paraded in front of a stadium full of screaming fans,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement. “PETA is calling on the University of Texas and the University of Georgia to learn from this dangerous incident, retire their live-animal mascots, and stick to the talented costume mascots.”

Many expressed disbelief at the statement tweeted by an organization that seems to have become something of laughing stock in recent years. Bevo and Uga have been around for decades and represent storied traditions for both programs. There is no indication that either animal has ever been subjected to abuse or mistreatment.

PETA should stick to anything but sports.

