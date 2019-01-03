You Can’t Get Married In DC Right Now, BUT … You Can Get Divorced

In a perverse societal twist, Washington, D.C., is keeping the door open to divorce, but there will be no wedding bells for anyone. At least not while the government is shut down.

“True love deemed non-essential during a government shutdown,” wrote BuzzFeed Washington Bureau Chief Kate Nocera, in a promo tweet for a story by the site’s Zoe Tillman about a couple that was prevented from getting a marriage license.

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt broke the positive news for couples who are headed for Splitsville. “Can’t get married in DC right now … but you can file for divorce,” she tweeted.

Despite the delay, the former congressional aides wore ear-to-ear grins on their faces outside the District of Columbia Superior Court two days after Christmas after being turned away.

The husband-to-be thanked President Trump for their inability to get hitched. (RELATED: Trump Won’t Budge On Shutdown Demand: ‘As Long As It Takes’)

“Thank you @realDonaldTrump or the #TrumpShutdown. Thanks to you, the DC marriage bureau is furloughed the week of our wedding! Please stay in Iraq. Sincerely, unwed former public servants. #MyBigFakeGreekWedding,” wrote Dan Pollack.

On Wednesday morning, Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal wrote a note of encouragement to the couple.

“Like rain on your wedding day, maybe shutdowns are good luck. Sure hope so, because this beautiful couple really deserves it! Each is a caring, loyal, whip-smart, dedicated, magnificent person — as I can personally attest. Much happiness!” Blumenthal tweeted at them.

Pollack replied, “Thanks, boss! Got a long way to go to Schumer-wedding status but we’re doin’ our part!”