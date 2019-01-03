Virginia Man Accused Of Filming Dozens Of Young Girls In Mall Dressing Rooms

William Davis | Contributor

A Virginia bartender was arrested Christmas Eve for allegedly filming a teenage girl undressing and is now being accused of being a serial predator.

Mumtaz Rauf, 39, is being accused of filming at least 60 women and young girls at Forever 21 and H&M stores in the Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax, Virginia, according to Fairfax County police and reported by NBC Washington. (RELATED: Cops Kill Gunman During Black Friday Chaos At Alabama Mall)

Rauf was arrested and charged with unlawful filming of a minor. The teenage victim was reportedly inside her dressing room when she noticed a camera and told police that pictures may have been taken of her.


Officers found a pinhole camera, black tape and a battery-powered transmitter in Rauf’s possesion.

Rauf is a bartender in Alexandria, Virginia, and worked at Hummingbird, a popular bar in the area.

Tags : crime mall virginia
