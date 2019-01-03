Virginia Man Accused Of Filming Dozens Of Young Girls In Mall Dressing Rooms

A Virginia bartender was arrested Christmas Eve for allegedly filming a teenage girl undressing and is now being accused of being a serial predator.

Mumtaz Rauf, 39, is being accused of filming at least 60 women and young girls at Forever 21 and H&M stores in the Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax, Virginia, according to Fairfax County police and reported by NBC Washington. (RELATED: Cops Kill Gunman During Black Friday Chaos At Alabama Mall)

39-year-old Mumtaz Rauf was arrested December 24th for the unlawful filming of a minor at the Forever 21 store in Fair Oaks Mall. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in identifying approximately 60 female victims on over 100 videos secretly recorded in fitting rooms. pic.twitter.com/u19vsLD0nZ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) January 3, 2019

Rauf was arrested and charged with unlawful filming of a minor. The teenage victim was reportedly inside her dressing room when she noticed a camera and told police that pictures may have been taken of her.

DISTURBING: 39 yr old Mumtaz Rauf arrested at Fair Oaks Mall Christmas Eve after a teenage girl noticed a hidden camera in her dressing room at Forever 21. Police later tracked down Rauf in H&M and found he had a pinhole camera, black tape, and a Bluetooth transmitter @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/uPKhuMTj53 — Anjali Hemphill (@AnjaliHemphill) December 27, 2018



Officers found a pinhole camera, black tape and a battery-powered transmitter in Rauf’s possesion.

Rauf is a bartender in Alexandria, Virginia, and worked at Hummingbird, a popular bar in the area.

