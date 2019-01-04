Manchin: Tlaib’s Impeachment Comments Were ‘Disgusting’

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin condemned freshman Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Your World With Neil Cavuto Friday afternoon for her comments about impeaching President Donald Trump.

Just hours after being sworn into Congress on Thursday, Tlaib promised to go after President Donald Trump, telling supporters they were going to “impeach the motherf****r.” (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Excuses Rashida Tlaib’s ‘Impeach That Motherf**ker’ Comment)

WATCH:



“All right. We’ve got West Virginia Senator Democrat Joe Manchin with us right now. Senator, what did you think of that language?” Cavuto asked.

“So disgusting. It was horrible, Neil. No one should approve of that, and I hope she doesn’t talk to her son that way either. You know, what can you say? I can’t in any way condone that. That’s not how we act in West Virginia,” Manchin responded. “It’s not how we talk about public leaders. We might disagree with each other, but we try to get through it, we try to find a pathway forward.”

He continued, “To act like that is awful and to speak like that is even more deplorable. I am so sorry. I want to apologize to all Americans, any sitting Congressperson — there’s 535 of us there — 100 senators and 435 Congresspeople. We should have better manners than that, I assure you.”

Cavuto followed up, “The language notwithstanding, senator, the sentiment expressed by some — maybe the extreme level or whatever — to look at taking up impeachment action or more against the president, too soon to discuss that or what?” (RELATED: Sarah Sanders To Rashida Tlaib: ‘You Will Not Impeach This President’)

“Oh, Neil, it’s crazy. Here’s the thing. They’re going through an investigation. Let the investigation be completed. Every person in this country, in our judicial system, every person is innocent until proven guilty,” the West Virginia senator stated. “People want to start speculating. Because you don’t like somebody or their personality or the way they talk or act, I can disagree with all those things.”

Follow Mike on Twitter