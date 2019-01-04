Netflix’s New Movie ‘Close’ Looks Like It’ll Be An Adrenaline Rush. Watch The Preview Here

Your first name

Netflix’s new movie “Close” looks very intriguing.

The plot of the movie, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, reads: “To protect an heiress from highly trained kidnappers, a lone security expert (Noomi Rapace) must unravel a sinister plot — while striving to stay alive in this thrilling, female-driven action drama written & directed by Vicky Jewson.”

Fans of the action genre will probably be excited once they see the trailer because it looks like a whole lot of people are going to get killed. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: Netflix Hits A Home Run With Part Six Of The Western Comedy ‘The Ranch’)

I really do think this movie looks awesome, and I say that as a guy who doesn’t recognize a single name on the cast list.

You know what I do recognize? Great trailers when I see them, and the trailer above has me jacked to see this movie.

I’ll watch anything that involves a lot of shooting, security details and maybe a few twists and turns along the way.

You can catch “Close” on Netflix January 18.

