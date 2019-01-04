West Virginia Announces New Head Coach. They Hit A Home Run

West Virginia’s loss might actually have been West Virginia’s gain.

Just days after losing former head coach Dana Holgorsen to a Group of Five school in an embarrassing fashion, the Mountaineers hired Troy's head coach Neal Brown to take over.

Brown has led Troy to 10, 11, and 10 wins respectively over the course of the past three seasons and is one of only six coaches in all of college football to have three straight ten-win seasons, which puts him in the company of Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Urban Meyer, Chris Petersen and Bryan Harsin. Those wins included monster victories at LSU and Nebraska that put the small Alabama school on the map.