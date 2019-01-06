Another Dem Senator Criticizes Rep. Tlaib For Profane Comments

New Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib continues to come under fire from members of her own party after profanely explaining her excitement to impeach President Trump.

“We’re gonna impeach the motherfucker,” Tlaib told a group at a rally held by MoveOn.org following Tlaib’s first day on Capitol Hill.

Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones ripped Tlaib during his appearance on CNN’ s “State Of The Union” Sunday. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders To Rashida Tlaib: ‘You Will Not Impeach This President’)

“I don’t think any of my constituents come up to me and say that, even the most progressive of the constituents I have,” Jones said. “They know better than to use that kind of language about the president of the United States, regardless of the coarse language that the president uses in public.”

Jones’ criticisms echoed those of fellow red-state Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who felt compelled to “apologize to all Americans” for the freshman congresswoman’s remarks.

