Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson

Duke star Zion Williamson had an absolutely insane dunk Saturday night in a win over Clemson.

The freak of nature athlete got the ball all alone off a Clemson turnover and proceeded to rip off a 360 dunk in a game.

Yes, Zion Williamson threw down a 360 with complete ease in an actual game. This isn’t practice or warmups we’re talking about. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Puts On A Dunking Clinic In Latest Game. Watch The Majestic Highlights)

It’s a live-action game. Watch the absurd video below.

There is truly no way to sum up that play other than to say it’s incredible. First off, it takes some serious guts to attempt that during a game because I have no doubt Coach K would have benched him immediately if he screwed it up.

Secondly, does everybody understand how hard this was to pull off? There aren’t many players in the NBA capable of that kind of dunk.

It’s spectacular and a mind-blowing display of athleticism from the Duke star.

I can’t wait to see what this young man does at the next level. Even in the pros, there won’t be many people capable of matching his insane athleticism.

