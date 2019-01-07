Nail Your Next Public Speaking Engagement With This Training Course

The quickest way to strike fear in your fellow human is by telling them to get on stage and make a speech. Public speaking is one of the biggest fears for many. Conquer your life-long fear and start 2019 on the right foot with help from the Heroic Public Speaking course. This is everything you need to nail your next public speaking engagement!

Heroic Public Speaking on sale for $19

Don’t let the idea of speaking in front of an audience intimidate you. It’s time for you to take control of your weaknesses and advance your career. The Heroic Public Speaking course is your guide on how to deliver an amazing speech or presentation. It’s very likely that you will be called to speak publicly at some point in your career. Make sure that you leave a good impression on listeners by following a few key principles.

With the Heroic Public Speaking course, you’ll have access to 10.5 hours of high-quality content spanning across 23 lectures. Led by New York Times bestselling business author, Michael Port, and seasoned actress, Amy Port, this course helps you understand what it takes to be engaging and persuading.

Get lifetime access to the Heroic Public Speaking today. Originally it was 61% off, but you can take an additional 19% off by using coupon code NEWYEAR2019. That brings your total down to $15.39!

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.