Nearly 26 Million People Have Watched Netflix’s New Movie ‘Bird Box’

Sandra Bullock’s Netflix movie “Bird Box” has put up some insane viewership numbers.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Tuesday:

Bird Box, Susanne Bier’s apocalyptic survival tale starring Sandra Bullock and Trevante Rhodes, attracted almost 26 million viewers in the U.S. during its first seven days on Netflix, according to the new Nielsen SVOD Content Ratings. … Netflix itself, which is notoriously secret about its viewership numbers, had earlier claimed that Bird Box, which debuted on the streamer Dec. 21, posted the best seven-day showing for a Netflix film to date, saying that more than 45 million accounts worldwide checked out the film, more than a third of Netflix’s global subscribers. Netflix later explained that accounts had to watch at least 70 percent of the movie to be counted, but didn’t say how many viewers those 45 million accounts represented.

Ladies and gentlemen, those are some absolutely massive numbers. Now, I want to be totally clear here: I haven’t seen “Bird Box” just yet. The college football bowl season has dominated my time, and I have zero regrets about that. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

You’re out of your mind if you think I’m choosing a movie on Netflix over college football. I can guarantee you right now on the record for all of eternity that will never happen.

Having said that, these numbers only make me more interested in seeing the Bullock-led hit. Having nearly 26 million confirmed viewers is huge, and it’s not hard to see why people are attracted to the film. Bullock is a grade-A talent, people love horror films, the genre is dominating and people are drawn to the ease of viewing in their living rooms.

These massive numbers are only going to further encourage and push Netflix towards producing more movies with big names.

If they could get Bullock onboard, you’d have to imagine they have fat stacks of cash for other major A-list celebrities. Don’t forget they have already made a movie with Will Smith.

Clearly, money isn’t an issue.

It should be interesting to follow these numbers over the course of the next couple weeks and see if they increase as word of mouth grows. I have a feeling they will.