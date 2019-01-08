Lindsay Lohan Speaks On Whether Fans Can Expect A ‘Mean Girls’ 2

Lindsay Lohan said fans of “Mean Girls” just might get their wish and shared that other’s are on board to make a sequel happen after all these years.

“The whole cast wants to do it, but we have to make sure we’re all doing it together,” the 32-year-old actress shared Monday with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new MTV reality show, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.”

“Jimmy Fallon’s also going for it too,” she added. “He was helping me out today, actually.” (RELATED: Here’s Why Lindsay Lohan’s Friends Are Begging Her To Return To The States)

WATCH:

At one point, the “Parent Trap” star shared that she could imagine where her character in “Mean Girls,” Cady Heron, might be 15 years later. (RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Posts A Slew Of Bikini Photos On Instagram)

“Cady Heron is definitely back in Africa building homes for orphan gorillas,” Lohan laughed. “I mean, for sure, obviously.”

The “Sick Note” actress, who has never been shy about her thoughts, also said she’s “tired of hearing about” what she’s done in the past and hopes everyone can let her move on and accept who she is now.

It happens at the 12:15 mark in the following clip.

WATCH:

“This is a time for me to show people, the past is the past, and we’re only moving forward,” the “Freaky Friday” star begins, “and there’s no opportunity for them to say anything. Because my intention doing this was to never give anyone a reason to say anything; it’s about who I am as a person now and what I’m doing now.”

“[It’s] not about my personal past,” she continued.” It’s tiring. I mean, I’m tired of hearing about my past. There’s nothing I haven’t done, according to the news.”

Check out the trailer for “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” that airs Tuesday night on MTV.