‘Morning Joe’ Wants Networks To Make A Power Play Against Trump’s Oval Office Address

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said television networks should refuse to run President Donald Trump’s oval office address about the immigration crisis because he’ll lie to the American people.

“Like they’ve done with other presidents in other times, the networks should refuse to turn over the airwaves to Donald Trump tonight for what they know objectively to be a steady stream of lies,” she said on “Morning Joe” Tuesday.

“Maybe that will stop him from debasing yet another one of our historic, solemn and cherished presidential traditions. They shouldn’t run it, not on the main networks.” (RELATED: MSNBC’s Mika Says Mitt Romney Will Bring ‘Dose Of Reality’ To Trump)

Brzezinski also called Trump’s immigration policies a “dark, twisted fantasy” and accused the networks of dumpster diving for ratings.

“Done right, a nighttime Oval Office address can unite the country in trying times. It can inspire the better angels in ourselves,” she said.

“But all signs here indicate that is not what Donald Trump has in mind and the networks have a decision to make. Do they want to run the promise of more lies, more misleading statistics? More twisting of reality, mindless confrontation all for the sake of defending Trump’s dark, twisted fantasy on a wall on the Mexican border to fight an enemy that doesn’t exist except in the most fevered swamps of American politics? Do they want to do that for ratings?”

