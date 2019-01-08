Rep. Sherman Says Don’t Blame His Party Over False Flag Campaign Against Roy Moore

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker says no one should suspect that his own party coordinated with anyone to launch an online disinformation campaign using fake Russian Twitter accounts in an effort to discredit former Alabama Republican Senate Candidate Roy Moore.

“What we have is a situation where a Republican U.S. attorney in Alabama has not indicated that there should be an indictment,” said Democratic California Rep. Brad Sherman, one of the officials who recently refiled articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. “A district attorney of the county has not indicated there should be an indictment. The attorney general of the state has not indicated there should be an indictment.”

He continued, “And the acting attorney general of the country has not done that. I don’t think you can blame Democrats for those officials all of whom are quite loyal to Donald Trump for not doing an adequate job. And I think they may very well be doing an adequate job. But there’s no reason to be suspicious that Donald Trump is covering things up to help Democrats.” (RELATED: Democrats Ran Russian Bot ‘False Flag’ Operation In Alabama — And Media Fell For It)

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall told The Washington Post last Thursday that his office is exploring whether a disinformation campaign funded by Silicon Valley billionaire Reid Hoffman helped the group, American Engagement Technologies, deploy false flag tactics intended to keep Alabama Republicans from voting for Moore.

During the election, what became known as Project Birmingham, involved strategies whereby operatives used fake evidence that automated accounts on social media, known as “bots,” to appear as if Russian accounts were supporting Moore. (RELATED: Here Are The Obama-Era Officials Allegedly Behind The Alabama False Flag Campaign)

Another false flag operation, reported by The New York Times, was a “Dry Alabama” Facebook page, financed by two Virginia donors, to make it seem as if conservative supporters of Moore wanted to bring back alcohol prohibition for Alabama.

“The information is concerning,” Marshall told The Washington Post. “The impact it had on the election is something that’s significant for us to explore, and we’ll go from there.”

Ultimately, Moore lost his Senate bid to Democrat Doug Jones, who says he supports a federal investigation into the matter.

Kerry Picket is a host on SiriusXM Patriot 125