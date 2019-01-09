People Are Already Taking Bets On How Old Jeff Bezos’ Next Girlfriend Will Be

Jeff Bezos’ divorce may have only been announced Wednesday morning but that’s not stopping people from already taking bets about his future girlfriend.

Bezos, who founded Amazon in his garage in 1994, is considered the richest man in the world with a net worth of $137 billion. He’s been married wife Mackenzie for 25 years, but announced on Twitter Thursday that the two are divorcing after “a long period of loving exploration.”

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other,” the post continues.

But the news cycle moves quickly, and rebounds move even quicker. So gambling websites started taking bets about how old Jeff Bezos’ next girlfriend will be just hours after news broke. (RELATED: The World’s Richest Man Is Getting Divorced)

Popular gambling site My Bookie set the most popular terms on Twitter, saying the relationship must be confirmed by TMZ.

How old will Jeff Bezos’ next girlfriend be? Note: Must be confirmed as a relationship by https://t.co/vbJfzcNFCQ Over 28.5 Years -120

Under 28.5 Years -120https://t.co/P2Q4xPvhLg pic.twitter.com/p4j47bYTdj — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) January 9, 2019

Note that the over/under has been set at a whopping 28.5 years old, which, when you stop to really think about it, doesn’t seem that far off.

Elon Musk’s current girlfriend is just 30. He’s 47. Bill Gates is almost 10 years older than Melinda. Rich guys date younger girls all the time. It’s not that shocking.

Although I will say, Jeff Bezos is 54. If he starts dating a 28.5-year-old, I think we can pretty much say any amount of money can’t buy love.

