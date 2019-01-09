Former NFL Star Chris Borland Discusses Brain Injuries In The Sport

Former NFL star Chris Borland had an extremely sobering line about head injuries in the league.

Borland became a major name in the NFL after he was the most dominating rookie defensive player in the league during the 2014 season for the 49ers, and then immediately retired out of fear of head injuries.

Well, he’s still talking a lot about the risks of football, and a recent comment should make everybody involved with the sport shudder. (RELATED: Here Were The Best Moments From Wild Card Weekend In The NFL)

“I’ve had wives of players tell me, ‘I wish he was dead, because he’s not the man I married, and I’ve just become a full-time caregiver for the last two decades.’ I can’t imagine saying no to someone who asks for something from that world,” Borland said during a lengthy alumni piece for the University of Wisconsin published in the Winter 2018 issue.

If that comment doesn’t give you a moment of pause, then I don’t know what’s wrong with you. Imagine a woman coming up to you and wishing that her football player of a husband was dead.

It’s absolutely horrifying and shocking to even consider. Look, I think it’s pretty obvious that I love football. I think the sport is great, it has provided some amazing opportunities for countless people and it’s even provided opportunities for me in the media. Lots of people have a lot to be thankful for when it comes to football.

We can recognize all the positives and still acknowledge there is an inherent danger to the game, which should be made safer where it can be. We shouldn’t change the game at its core, but safety shouldn’t ever be overlooked.

Whether you agree with Borland’s decision to call it quits after one incredible year or not, you have to acknowledge he’s shining a light on an important topic.

