House Dems Plan On Going After Trump Jr In First Use Of Subpoena Power

House Democrats plan to go after Donald Trump Jr. with their first use of subpoena power since taking over as the majority party on Jan. 3.

Democratic California Rep. Jackie Speier, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said “Donald Trump Jr.” would be the first person called in before the committee in 2019. Speier said in a Tuesday night speech to the Women’s National Democratic Club in Washington that there were multiple people who have already testified but were not being truthful.

“There are a number of persons that testified before the committee that I feel were not telling the truth,” Speier said, according to The Washington Examiner.

Trump Jr. was falsely accused of lying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee by NPR in late November, regarding a deal with Trump Tower in Moscow. The news organization later issued an editor’s note to the article. However, the piece was never retracted. (RELATED: NPR Falsely Accuses Don Jr Of Lying In Senate Testimony)

The president’s eldest son has denied any wrong doing since the beginning of the probe, saying in a September interview that he is not worried about legal trouble in the special counsel’s Russia probe.

“I know what I did, and I’m not worried about any of that. That doesn’t mean they won’t try to create something, I mean, we’ve seen that happen with everything. But, again, I’m not,” Trump Jr. said in the interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Speier’s press secretary told The Daily Caller News Foundation she cannot “get into specifics because that’s classified, but it’s based on his previous testimony.”

